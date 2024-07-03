Teen Challenges Police Findings in 15-Year-Old Murder Case

A day after the police confirmed the killing of Kala, a woman missing for 15 years, her teenage son on Wednesday vehemently rejected the findings, insisting she is alive.

Dismissive of the allegations against his father, the prime suspect, the teenager stated, 'No incident has happened like this. I am sure that my mother is alive.'

Amidst this controversy, Alappuzha SP Chaitra Teresa John revealed the police confirmed Kala's death after a lengthy search in septic tanks, uncovering human remains. Meanwhile, three other suspects have been arrested and remanded to police custody.

