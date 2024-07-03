Left Menu

Teen Challenges Police Findings in 15-Year-Old Murder Case

A teenager disputes police findings about his mother Kala's death, asserting she's still alive despite her 15-year disappearance. Police identified Kala's husband as the chief suspect, uncovering human remains in the septic tank at their home. An investigation continues, with three additional suspects in custody.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:52 IST
A day after the police confirmed the killing of Kala, a woman missing for 15 years, her teenage son on Wednesday vehemently rejected the findings, insisting she is alive.

Dismissive of the allegations against his father, the prime suspect, the teenager stated, 'No incident has happened like this. I am sure that my mother is alive.'

Amidst this controversy, Alappuzha SP Chaitra Teresa John revealed the police confirmed Kala's death after a lengthy search in septic tanks, uncovering human remains. Meanwhile, three other suspects have been arrested and remanded to police custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

