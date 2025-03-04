Tragic Incident: Boy Drowns in Septic Tank Pit in Uttar Pradesh

An eight-year-old boy tragically drowned in a septic tank pit at an under-construction home in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. Police revealed the incident on Tuesday after an investigation was launched due to a missing person report filed by the child's father, Rahul, on Sunday night.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, from Dadri Police Station, explained that the boy, Vidhan, went missing after leaving to play on Sunday evening. The child's lifeless body was later discovered in the partially water-filled pit near his home.

The police have sent the boy's body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, and efforts continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)