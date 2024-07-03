Pakistan Doctor Dismissed for Illegal Virginity Test on Minor Rape Victim

In a move underscoring judicial mandates and ethical medical practices, Dr. Aliza Gill was dismissed from her post in Punjab, Pakistan, for performing a virginity test on a minor rape victim. This action defied a Lahore High Court ruling from 2020 prohibiting the procedure.

The test, decried as 'humiliating and having no forensic value,' was administered on a 10-year-old victim, prompting severe criticism from Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court. He emphasized that such tests hold no legal ground and must not be documented in medicolegal reports.

The Punjab government affirmed Dr. Gill's dismissal and communicated its stance to medical professionals across the province, stressing that virginity tests on sexual assault victims are inadmissible. The hearing has been adjourned till Thursday, while recommendations for a new medical board for the victim's examination are being considered.

