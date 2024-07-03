Trio Arrested for Multiple Robberies in North Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi police have apprehended three men suspected of orchestrating multiple robberies in the Burari and Swaroop Nagar areas of North Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Ravinder (37), Mandeep Maan (30), and Arjun (36), were detained after an intensive investigation. A complaint was lodged following a gunpoint robbery on June 30, wherein Rs 50,000 and various valuable items were stolen from a property dealer's office.

CCTV footage and physical descriptions led to the arrest of the trio, who were also found involved in similar incidents in Haryana. The recovered items include a pistol, live cartridges, and some stolen property. The accused have a history of criminal activities, police report.

