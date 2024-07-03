Union Cabinet Reviews OROP Pension Revisions

The Union Cabinet has recently reviewed a proposal to update pension amounts under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, according to reliable sources.

Under the OROP scheme, pensions are revised every five years. The most recent update took effect in July 2019.

While the proposal was included in the agenda for Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, no official statement has been released as of yet.

