Union Cabinet Reviews OROP Pension Revisions

The Union Cabinet discussed revising pensions under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, which is updated every five years. The latest modification took effect from July 2019. This topic was included in the agenda for the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, though no official announcement has been made.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:53 IST
The Union Cabinet has recently reviewed a proposal to update pension amounts under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, according to reliable sources.
Under the OROP scheme, pensions are revised every five years. The most recent update took effect in July 2019.
While the proposal was included in the agenda for Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, no official statement has been released as of yet.
