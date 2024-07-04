Left Menu

Migrants Await Better Future Amid Biden's Asylum Halt in Brazilian Amazon

Migrants, including Johany Rodríguez, are stuck in the Brazilian Amazon, their aspirations to reach the U.S. halted by President Biden's temporary asylum halt. The delay has increased local challenges while inspiring cautious wait-and-see attitudes. Many immigrants now seek temporary opportunities in Brazil while awaiting safer passage.

PTI | Assisbrasil | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:10 IST
Migrants in the Brazilian Amazon are caught in limbo, their aspirations to reach the United States paused due to President Joe Biden's temporary halt on asylum processing. One such migrant, Johany "Flaca" Rodríguez, 48, from Venezuela, has been staying in a crowded shelter near the Peru border, waiting for safer conditions to resume her journey.

The change in U.S. policy has led many like Rodríguez to adopt a wait-and-see approach, contributing to rising local struggles in accommodating these populations. Rodríguez, along with her dog Kiko, decided to move to Brazil's southern state temporarily in search of safer and better opportunities.

This trend is causing local communities, such as Assis Brasil, to bear the brunt as local resources dwindle. Mayor Jerry Correia expressed concern over federal government support, noting the strain on local services, while officials and analysts indicate this scenario may persist with further policy shifts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

