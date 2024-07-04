Left Menu

Putin Meets Iranian Leader Amid Strengthening Moscow-Tehran Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iran's interim president Mohammad Mokhber during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana. The two nations are negotiating a comprehensive bilateral cooperation agreement, reflecting an 'unprecedented upswing' in their ties according to Russia's foreign ministry.

Updated: 04-07-2024 13:52 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday met Mohammad Mokhber, the interim president of Iran, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Moscow and Tehran have been negotiating a comprehensive bilateral cooperation agreement reflecting the "unprecedented upswing" in the bilateral ties, according to Russia's foreign ministry.

