Gangster Abu Salem Transferred Amid Tight Security

Gangster Abu Salem, currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has been moved from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai to Nashik Central Jail on Thursday. The transfer, carried out under stringent police security, has raised concerns and generated significant attention.

Salem, extradited from Portugal in 2005 and convicted in 2017, was previously lodged in Taloja prison. However, due to the dilapidated condition of the high-security cell there, authorities have decided to move him. Despite his objections and claims of a conspiracy against him, the Bombay High Court dismissed his plea to stay in Taloja.

The relocation involved a comprehensive security detail, including commandos and multiple layers of police protection. A CCTV camera-monitored vehicle transported Salem, ensuring tight surveillance. Salem's legal team has expressed concerns that the transfer could pose threats from rival gang members and delay ongoing trials in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)