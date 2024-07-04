Left Menu

Gangster Abu Salem Transferred Amid Tight Security

Gangster Abu Salem, serving a life sentence for the 1993 Mumbai blasts, has been transferred from Taloja prison to Nashik Central Jail under heavy security. Salem's transfer comes amid his concerns about safety and ongoing legal battles. He claims the move is a conspiracy against him.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:33 IST
Gangster Abu Salem Transferred Amid Tight Security
Abu Salem
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Abu Salem, currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has been moved from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai to Nashik Central Jail on Thursday. The transfer, carried out under stringent police security, has raised concerns and generated significant attention.

Salem, extradited from Portugal in 2005 and convicted in 2017, was previously lodged in Taloja prison. However, due to the dilapidated condition of the high-security cell there, authorities have decided to move him. Despite his objections and claims of a conspiracy against him, the Bombay High Court dismissed his plea to stay in Taloja.

The relocation involved a comprehensive security detail, including commandos and multiple layers of police protection. A CCTV camera-monitored vehicle transported Salem, ensuring tight surveillance. Salem's legal team has expressed concerns that the transfer could pose threats from rival gang members and delay ongoing trials in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024