Left Menu

Japanese man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison, and 20 strokes of the cane in Singapore for rape

He also recorded the acts on his mobile phone and sent it to a friend.Wee said Kita was out on bail until he was charged in May last year and remained in police custody until his guilty plea and sentencing this week.The assault that you have perpetrated on the victim was brutal and cruel, said Justice Aedit Abdullah.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:45 IST
Japanese man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison, and 20 strokes of the cane in Singapore for rape

A Japanese hairstylist has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison and 20 strokes of the cane in Singapore for what the judge described as a "brutal and cruel" assault and rape of a drunk student five years ago, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Kita Ikko, 39, pleaded guilty on Monday to one charge of rape, one charge of sexual assault by penetration, and one charge of making an obscene film, defence lawyer Adrian Wee told The Associated Press.

The Kyodo News Agency cited the Japanese Embassy in Singapore as saying that Kita is set to be the first Japanese person to be sentenced to caning in Singapore.

Singaporean law calls for caning male convicts under the age of 50 for a variety of offences including rape, drug trafficking, vandalism and robbery. It has drawn criticism from internal bodies but continue to be common.

Kita was arrested in December 2019 after the 20-year-old student lodged a police report. He met the victim for the first time at a riverside bar and took her to his home where prosecutors said he sexually assaulted and raped her. He also recorded the acts on his mobile phone and sent it to a friend.

Wee said Kita was out on bail until he was charged in May last year and remained in police custody until his guilty plea and sentencing this week.

"The assault that you have perpetrated on the victim was brutal and cruel,'' said Justice Aedit Abdullah. He found that the victim was so inebriated that she couldn't walk by herself.

In a ruling on Monday, he said Kita continued to attack her while she was unable to escape and that the ordeal had scarred the victim psychologically. The sentence will be backdated back to the date of his remand in May 2023.

In mitigation, Wee had argued that the rape was not planned and said Kita was not a "serial predator''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024