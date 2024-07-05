Left Menu

Chennai Advocates Protest Against Sanskritised Hindi Criminal Laws

Advocates in Chennai and Tamil Nadu protested against the three new criminal laws named in Sanskritised Hindi. AIADMK advocates, led by I S Inbadurai, and DMK advocates, led by N R Elango, demanded the immediate revocation of these laws, citing confusion and anti-democratic implications.

In Chennai, a significant protest by advocates erupted on Friday against the newly introduced criminal laws named in Sanskritised Hindi. The AIADMK's advocates, spearheaded by secretary I S Inbadurai, demonstrated in front of the Madras High Court, demanding the withdrawal of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Inbadurai, a former legislator, voiced concerns about the confusion these laws could cause. Meanwhile, DMK advocate N R Elango led a parallel protest, denouncing the laws as anti-democratic and unconstitutional. Elango highlighted Article 348, asserting that such nomenclature contradicts constitutional provisions and could harm both the accused and victims.

Elango stressed the need for Parliament to revisit these laws, warning that the DMK's legal wing and Tamil Nadu's advocate community would continue their protests until their demands are met.

