NCW Demands FIR Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for Defamatory Remarks

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for an FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra after she made derogatory remarks against NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma. The NCW cited the violation of a woman's right to dignity and urged for swift action.

Updated: 05-07-2024 16:46 IST
New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) – The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of the derogatory remark made by TMC MP Mahua Moitra against its chairperson Rekha Sharma, and has sought an FIR against her.

This reaction came a day after the TMC commented on a video posted on X, which showed the NCW chairperson's arrival at the site of a recent stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The TMC wrote, ''She is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas''.

''The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity. The Commission observed that this remark attracts Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023,'' the NCW stated in a post on X.

The NCW strongly condemns the defamatory remarks and requests strict action against Moitra.

An FIR should be registered against Moitra, and a detailed action report should be communicated to the Commission within 3 days, stressed the NCW.

