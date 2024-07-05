NATO Bolsters Ukraine's Path to Alliance Membership
NATO is assisting Ukraine in its preparations to join the military alliance, according to Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. During a NATO summit, he emphasized efforts to strengthen Ukraine and mentioned anticipated support from NATO countries with more air defense and ammunition.
NATO is actively supporting Ukraine in its efforts to join the military alliance, announced NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a summit meeting on Friday.
'All the work we are doing is to make Ukraine stronger and better prepared to join our alliance,' Stoltenberg stated at the NATO summit.
He also highlighted that he expects NATO countries to step up their contributions in terms of air defense and ammunition for Ukraine.
