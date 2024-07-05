ASI Survey Sought for Jama Masjid Amid Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute

Left Menu

The Allahabad High Court has asked the ASI to file a reply in a suit seeking a survey of Jama Masjid in Agra. Plaintiffs claim Mughal king Aurangzeb demolished Keshav Dev temple in 1670 and buried the idol remains under the mosque. The court has scheduled the next hearing for August 5.

Updated: 05-07-2024 17:04 IST
The Allahabad High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to respond to a plea demanding a survey of the Jama Masjid in Agra. The suit, filed in connection with the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, alleges that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb demolished the Keshav Dev temple in Mathura in 1670 and buried the remains of the deity under the mosque.

The plaintiffs have also requested the appointment of an advocate commissioner to oversee the survey. Justice Mayank Kumar Jain issued the order while hearing the suit, which was filed in the name of the deity, Thakur Keshav Dev Ji.

The court has asked the defense counsel to submit their response to the application for an ASI survey and the appointment of an advocate commissioner. The next hearing in the case is slated for August 5.

