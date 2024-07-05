Left Menu

Six Palestinians Killed in Israeli West Bank Offensive

Six Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military offensive in Jenin. Initial reports mentioned five casualties. Israeli forces surrounded a building with militants, and an Israeli aircraft struck the area.

05-07-2024
Six Palestinians Killed in Israeli West Bank Offensive
Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ministry initially reported five deaths. Israel's military stated that their forces had encircled a building where militants had barricaded themselves, followed by an Israeli aircraft striking specific targets in the vicinity.

This comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing conflict in the region.

