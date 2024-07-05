Heroic Girl Outsmarts Kidnapper: Courage Shines in East Delhi

In an audacious kidnapping case in East Delhi, an 11-year-old girl's quick thinking played a crucial role in rescuing herself and her younger brother last month. The incident unfolded when Prateek Shrivastava, 34, exploited the moment their parents left them alone in a car while buying sweets.

The Delhi Police apprehended Shrivastava on Thursday evening in Mandawali, following a rigorous investigation involving over 300 CCTV cameras, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Apoorva Gupta. Shrivastava convinced the children he was instructed to park their car, leading to a dramatic 200-kilometer chase across the city.

The children's father, Pradeep Jindal, commended his daughter for staying remarkably composed under duress, negotiating cautiously with the kidnapper. Shrivastava, who initially held a Rs 50-lakh ransom demand, was eventually arrested and is now facing charges, while the Jindal family heals and praises the Delhi Police's relentless efforts.