Seven Naxalites Arrested with Explosives in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District

Seven Naxalites were arrested and explosives recovered from them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police confirmed on Friday.

The cadres, aged between 20 and 37, were captured on Thursday near Mukram village within the Chintalnar police station area during a search operation by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and district force, according to an official.

Those detained were local to the Chintalnar area and served as militia members in Surpanguda. Recovered items included three country-made barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shells, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 2 kg, ten gelatin rods, ten electronic detonators, gun powder, syringes, electric switches, and wires. The cadres revealed that the explosives were intended to target security personnel.