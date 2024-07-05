Mobile Theft Surge During Indian Team's T20 World Cup Victory Parade

Amid the celebratory chaos of the T20 World Cup victory parade in Mumbai, at least 60 people reported mobile phone thefts to the police. An official disclosed the complaints were filed after the Thursday event at Marine Drive, which had one of the largest turnouts for such celebrations.

The parade was a landmark event, drawing thousands to the seaside promenade. However, it came with its share of troubles, including the theft of mobile phones. To date, 60 individuals have formally approached the police, and 13 phones found on the road were returned to their rightful owners.

Despite these issues, authorities lauded the event's overall discipline, noting the absence of theft, misbehavior, and other major concerns. A video of the crowd making way for an ambulance further highlighted the participants' commendable behavior. Medical issues were minimal, with 11 individuals who suffered from suffocation now stable.