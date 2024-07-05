Left Menu

New Telecommunication Act Rules Limit TRAI Chairperson Eligibility to Government Secretaries

The government has implemented new rules under the Telecommunication Act that restrict eligibility for the TRAI Chairperson position to government secretaries or officials of equivalent rank. The new criteria, effective from July 5, also prohibit the use of equipment blocking telecommunications and optimize the spectrum utilization process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:30 IST
The government has rolled out new regulations under the Telecommunication Act, making only government secretaries or officials of equivalent rank eligible for the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chairperson role.

Effective from July 5, these rules also ban equipment that blocks telecommunications and introduce measures for optimal spectrum utilization.

According to the statement, these changes aim to ensure effective and efficient use of valuable spectrum resources in a technologically neutral manner.

