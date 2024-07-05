New Telecommunication Act Rules Limit TRAI Chairperson Eligibility to Government Secretaries
The government has implemented new rules under the Telecommunication Act that restrict eligibility for the TRAI Chairperson position to government secretaries or officials of equivalent rank. The new criteria, effective from July 5, also prohibit the use of equipment blocking telecommunications and optimize the spectrum utilization process.
According to the statement, these changes aim to ensure effective and efficient use of valuable spectrum resources in a technologically neutral manner.
