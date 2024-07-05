Grim Discovery: Unidentified Woman's Body Found on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
The body of an unidentified woman, aged 35 to 40, was found near Mastan-naka overpass on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The police suspect murder as her head was crushed with a stone-like object. Personal items were recovered from the scene, and an autopsy report is awaited.
In a chilling incident, the body of an unidentified woman was discovered near the Mastan-naka overpass on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
The woman, estimated to be between 35 to 40 years old, appeared to be a murder victim with her head crushed with a stone-like object, according to police sources.
Authorities recovered a scarf, an umbrella, and footwear believed to belong to the deceased. An autopsy report is awaited, and an FIR has been registered at Manor police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing.
