Left Menu

Grim Discovery: Unidentified Woman's Body Found on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

The body of an unidentified woman, aged 35 to 40, was found near Mastan-naka overpass on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The police suspect murder as her head was crushed with a stone-like object. Personal items were recovered from the scene, and an autopsy report is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:43 IST
Grim Discovery: Unidentified Woman's Body Found on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident, the body of an unidentified woman was discovered near the Mastan-naka overpass on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The woman, estimated to be between 35 to 40 years old, appeared to be a murder victim with her head crushed with a stone-like object, according to police sources.

Authorities recovered a scarf, an umbrella, and footwear believed to belong to the deceased. An autopsy report is awaited, and an FIR has been registered at Manor police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024