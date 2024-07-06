Left Menu

Overnight Heroics: Five Lost Boys Rescued from Thane Hill

Five boys, who got lost while catching crabs on a hill in Thane, Maharashtra, were rescued overnight by multiple agencies, including the RDMC and NDRF. The challenging operation took seven hours in harsh conditions, and the boys, aged around 12, were safely returned to their parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2024 08:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 08:58 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable display of teamwork and bravery, five boys lost while catching crabs on a hill in Maharashtra's Thane city were successfully rescued. The overnight operation, lasting seven hours, involved multiple agencies including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The boys, mostly aged around 12, were from the Dargah Galli area in Azad Nagar. They had ventured up the Mumbra hill to the Khadi Machine area around 5 pm but lost their way and began shouting for help. Passersby who heard their cries raised the alarm, leading to the activation of a multi-agency rescue mission.

Despite the challenging conditions of darkness and rain in the hilly terrain, the team persisted through the night. The boys were finally found and rescued around 3 am, bringing immense relief to their worried families.

