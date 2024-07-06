Left Menu

Security Forces Clash with Terrorists in Kulgam District

An encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, during a search operation initiated based on intelligence reports. The confrontation began when the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel. The operation is ongoing, with more details awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:50 IST
In Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, security forces clashed with terrorists on Saturday, as confirmed by the police.

Security forces initiated a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The encounter ensued when terrorists fired upon the security personnel. The operation continues, and further details are awaited.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

