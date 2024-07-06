Four Bodies Found Tied and Mutilated in Meghalaya Village

Four bodies were discovered in a remote village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday, according to police authorities.

The bodies, found with their hands and feet tied and cut marks on their necks, were located in a forest area on the outskirts of Umpleng village, they reported.

Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad stated, 'The bodies were found by workers on Saturday morning. We are investigating the incident.'

'We suspect the victims were from outside the state, but verification is still pending,' Prasad added.

The police are determining whether the crime occurred at the site or if the bodies were moved there after being killed elsewhere.

