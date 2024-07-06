Drunk Driving Fines Surge by 27% in First Half of Year

The traffic police has fined more than 12,000 people for drunk driving from January 1 till June 30, a significant 27% increase over the corresponding period of the previous year, officials disclosed on Saturday.

The highest number of fines, 770, were issued in the Rajouri Garden Circle area, followed by 514 in the Samaypur Badli Circle area, according to data provided.

In total, police fined 12,468 individuals for drunk driving this year, compared to 9,837 during the same timeframe last year, marking an almost 27% increase in prosecutions, the traffic police reported.

Apart from Rajouri Garden and Samaypur Badli, other areas with high cases of drunk driving included Rohini (441), Punjabi Bagh (387), Mehrauli (367), Mayur Vihar (364), Narela Circle (364), Kalkaji (344), Karol Bagh (342), and Sadar Bazar (342), the data revealed.

The circle area-wise analysis of violations, police said, aims to enable targeted enforcement efforts to improve road safety and adherence to laws.

Officials indicated that their preventive measures against drunk driving involve increased checks and more frequent breathalyser tests.

