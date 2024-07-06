Left Menu

Drunk Driving Fines Surge by 27% in First Half of Year

The traffic police fined over 12,000 individuals for drunk driving from January 1 to June 30, marking a 27% increase compared to the same period last year. Targeted enforcement in areas like Rajouri Garden and Samaypur Badli aims to enhance road safety through increased checks and breathalyser tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:38 IST
Drunk Driving Fines Surge by 27% in First Half of Year
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The traffic police has fined more than 12,000 people for drunk driving from January 1 till June 30, a significant 27% increase over the corresponding period of the previous year, officials disclosed on Saturday.

The highest number of fines, 770, were issued in the Rajouri Garden Circle area, followed by 514 in the Samaypur Badli Circle area, according to data provided.

In total, police fined 12,468 individuals for drunk driving this year, compared to 9,837 during the same timeframe last year, marking an almost 27% increase in prosecutions, the traffic police reported.

Apart from Rajouri Garden and Samaypur Badli, other areas with high cases of drunk driving included Rohini (441), Punjabi Bagh (387), Mehrauli (367), Mayur Vihar (364), Narela Circle (364), Kalkaji (344), Karol Bagh (342), and Sadar Bazar (342), the data revealed.

The circle area-wise analysis of violations, police said, aims to enable targeted enforcement efforts to improve road safety and adherence to laws.

Officials indicated that their preventive measures against drunk driving involve increased checks and more frequent breathalyser tests.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024