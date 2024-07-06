Outrage Over Brutal Murder of BSP Leader Armstrong in Chennai

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday condemned the brutal murder of K Armstrong, president of the party's Tamil Nadu unit. The 52-year-old was hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his home in Chennai on Friday. The incident has sparked widespread outrage.

In a social media post, Mayawati described Armstrong as a dedicated and hardworking leader and urged the government to take immediate action to prevent similar tragedies. She announced plans to visit Chennai to offer condolences to Armstrong's family.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and sorrow over the murder and confirmed the arrest of suspects involved. He assured that the investigation would be expedited to ensure justice.

