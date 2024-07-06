Left Menu

Outrage Over Brutal Murder of BSP Leader Armstrong in Chennai

BSP leader K Armstrong was brutally murdered near his Chennai residence, prompting calls for government action. The incident has led to widespread sorrow and outrage, with both Mayawati and M K Stalin expressing their condolences. Eight suspects have been detained, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:36 IST
Outrage Over Brutal Murder of BSP Leader Armstrong in Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday condemned the brutal murder of K Armstrong, president of the party's Tamil Nadu unit. The 52-year-old was hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his home in Chennai on Friday. The incident has sparked widespread outrage.

In a social media post, Mayawati described Armstrong as a dedicated and hardworking leader and urged the government to take immediate action to prevent similar tragedies. She announced plans to visit Chennai to offer condolences to Armstrong's family.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and sorrow over the murder and confirmed the arrest of suspects involved. He assured that the investigation would be expedited to ensure justice.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024