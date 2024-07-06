Left Menu

Unidentified Woman Accused of Throwing Kitten from Fifth Floor

An unidentified woman is accused of killing a kitten by throwing it from the fifth floor of a Dombivali housing society. The incident prompted a social worker to file a complaint, leading police to book the woman under animal cruelty laws. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:10 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified woman for allegedly killing a kitten by throwing it from the fifth floor of a housing society in Dombivali city of Thane district, police said Saturday.

The housing society is situated on the Deendayal Road.

Based on a complaint lodged by a social worker after the incident on Friday, police booked the woman under section 325 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Further investigation is underway.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

