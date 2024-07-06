Karnataka CM Vows to Crack Down on Police-Criminal Nexus

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a stern warning against police officers who fraternize with realtors and criminals, promising stringent action against those found guilty.

Highlighting that no crime can take place without the knowledge of the local police, Siddaramaiah urged senior officials to interact more with citizens to gather information on illegal activities.

Addressing reporters after the inauguration of the 2024 Senior Police Officers Conference, he emphasized that drug peddling, rowdyism, theft, robbery, and gambling are not possible without local police awareness, pointing out instances where police involvement with criminals has occurred.

Siddaramaiah also underscored the necessity for better coordination between police and intelligence officials and stressed that police should avoid political affiliations to prevent indiscipline within the force.

