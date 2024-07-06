Police Chief R R Swain Vows to Eliminate Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir police chief R R Swain asserted the commitment of his force to eliminate terrorism in the Union Territory, with significant public cooperation. Highlighting the threat of foreign mercenaries, Swain emphasized the courage of seven special police officers recently promoted to constables and praised public support against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir police chief R R Swain emphasized the resolve of his forces in combating terrorism within the Union Territory, supported by substantial public cooperation.
Speaking to reporters in Doda, Swain highlighted the threat posed by foreign mercenaries used by adversaries to incite fear among citizens. He assured that these threats are being met with strong determination and collective effort along with other security agencies.
In recognition of courage, seven special police officers who showed exemplary bravery during a recent anti-terrorist operation in the Gandoh area were promoted to constables. The DGP honored a total of 32 police personnel for their crucial roles in recent encounters, underscoring the community's support and collective efforts to defeat terrorism.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid in Uri, Kill Two Militants
Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Bid in Uri Sector
Security Forces Bust Naxalite Fake Currency Operation in Chhattisgarh
Security Forces Neutralize Naxalite in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Chhattisgarh: Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Dhamtari district