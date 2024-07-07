Tragedy in Gaza: Israeli Strike on School Sheltering Displaced Families

At least 16 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinian families in central Gaza on Saturday, according to the Palestinian health ministry, in an attack that Israel said had targeted militants. The health ministry reported that the strike on the Al-Nuseirat school resulted in over 50 injuries as well.

The Israeli military stated they targeted gunmen operating in the vicinity and had taken precautions to minimize civilian risk. Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Gaza Civil Emergency Service, warned that the death toll could rise as many of the injured are critically wounded.

This tragic incident emphasizes the perilous situation in Gaza, where no place is deemed safe for fleeing families. The Gaza health ministry's latest update reported that Israeli military actions resulted in 29 Palestinian deaths and 100 injuries over the past 24 hours, including journalists. Since the conflict started nearly nine months ago, the death toll among Palestinians has surpassed 38,000, predominantly civilians, while Israel has lost 323 soldiers and asserts that about a third of Palestinian fatalities were combatants. The Israeli offensive began in response to a deadly Hamas-led attack on October 7, which led to significant casualties and hostages.

