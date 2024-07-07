Five Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh: Explosives Recovered

In a significant operation, police have arrested five Naxalites and seized a cache of explosives, including two barrel grenade launcher shells and a tiffin bomb, in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, said an official on Sunday.

The arrests occurred on Saturday when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and district force were on an area domination operation. The cadres, apprehended near Singavaram turn close to Jagargunda, tried to flee in civil attire but were eventually caught.

Those detained have been identified as Hemla Pala, Hemla Hunga, Sodi Deva, Nuppo, and Kunjam Masa, all from the Chintalnar police station limits, and active militia members in Surpanguda area. The officials recovered two country-made barrel grenade launcher shells, one tiffin bomb, seven gelatin rods, nine detonators, explosive powder, and other IED-making materials from their possession.

