Left Menu

Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Attack

Ukraine's air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed all 13 drones launched by Russia in a recent attack, according to Ukraine's air force. Additionally, Russia launched two Iskander ballistic missiles, but their fate was not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:50 IST
Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Attack
AI Generated Representative Image

Ukraine's air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed all 13 drones launched by Russia in Moscow's latest attack, Ukraine's air force announced on Sunday.

The air force made the announcement on the Telegram messaging app, adding that Russia had also launched two Iskander ballistic missiles. However, the air force did not provide details on what happened to the missiles.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024