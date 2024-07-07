Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Attack
Ukraine's air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed all 13 drones launched by Russia in a recent attack, according to Ukraine's air force. Additionally, Russia launched two Iskander ballistic missiles, but their fate was not disclosed.
The air force made the announcement on the Telegram messaging app, adding that Russia had also launched two Iskander ballistic missiles. However, the air force did not provide details on what happened to the missiles.
