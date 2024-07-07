Left Menu

Russian Missiles Strike Patriot Systems in Ukraine's Odesa Region

Russian state news agencies report that Russian Iskander ballistic missiles have destroyed two Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers in Ukraine's Odesa region. The attack occurred in the port area of Yuzhne. The information was confirmed by the Russian defense ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:02 IST
Russian Missiles Strike Patriot Systems in Ukraine's Odesa Region
AI Generated Representative Image

Russian Iskander ballistic missiles destroyed two launchers for Patriot surface-to-air missile systems in Ukraine's Odesa region, according to reports from Russia's state news agencies on Sunday.

The strike took place in the vicinity of the port of Yuzhne, as stated by the Russian defense ministry and reported by state news agency TASS.

This development underscores the escalating military tensions in the region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024