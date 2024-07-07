Russian Missiles Strike Patriot Systems in Ukraine's Odesa Region
Russian state news agencies report that Russian Iskander ballistic missiles have destroyed two Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers in Ukraine's Odesa region. The attack occurred in the port area of Yuzhne. The information was confirmed by the Russian defense ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:02 IST
Russian Iskander ballistic missiles destroyed two launchers for Patriot surface-to-air missile systems in Ukraine's Odesa region, according to reports from Russia's state news agencies on Sunday.
The strike took place in the vicinity of the port of Yuzhne, as stated by the Russian defense ministry and reported by state news agency TASS.
This development underscores the escalating military tensions in the region.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Overnight Missile Barrage Strikes Ukraine's Energy Facilities, Injures Workers
Russia's Missile Barrage on Ukraine: Energy Facilities Hit Hard
Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
Farage Faces Backlash Over Ukraine Invasion Comments
Nigel Farage Faces Backlash Over Controversial Ukraine War Remarks