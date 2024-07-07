Russian Missiles Strike Patriot Systems in Ukraine's Odesa Region

Russian Iskander ballistic missiles destroyed two launchers for Patriot surface-to-air missile systems in Ukraine's Odesa region, according to reports from Russia's state news agencies on Sunday.

The strike took place in the vicinity of the port of Yuzhne, as stated by the Russian defense ministry and reported by state news agency TASS.

This development underscores the escalating military tensions in the region.

