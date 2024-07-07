Twin Encounters in Kulgam Leave Eight Dead
The death toll in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir reached eight after bodies of two more terrorists were recovered. The twin encounters began on Saturday in two villages and continued till Sunday. Two army soldiers also lost their lives in the operation.
The death toll in the twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir climbed to eight on Sunday as security forces recovered bodies of two more terrorists, officials said.
The twin encounters began on Saturday in two villages of Kulgam district. ''Bodies of two terrorists were recovered from Modergam encounter site while four bodies of terrorists were recovered from Chinnigam site,'' the officials said.
Two army soldiers, including an elite Para Commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists, they said.
The anti-militancy operation was going on till last reports came in.
