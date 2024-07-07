Controversy Erupts as KSEB Disconnects Power to Youth Congress Leader's Home

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) recently found itself at the center of a storm after cutting off the power supply to the home of Youth Congress leader, U C Ajmal. This decision followed Ajmal's alleged assault on KSEB officials and the vandalisation of the Thiruvambady office.

On Saturday, KSEB disconnected the power to Ajmal's house, attributing the action to the violent incidents where officials were allegedly attacked by Ajmal when they attempted to reconnect his power supply, which had been earlier disconnected due to an unpaid bill.

Controversy simmered when the local community and Youth Congress voiced their displeasure, announcing a protest march to the KSEB office. They argued that it was unjust to punish Ajmal's family for his actions. In response, the state Human Rights Commission has demanded an explanation. Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty emphasized that power will resume only with assurances against future assaults, highlighting the growing tension between the KSEB and the affected family.

