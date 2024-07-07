Six Terrorists Killed in Twin Encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

Six terrorists were killed, and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials reported on Sunday.

According to authorities, two terrorists' bodies were found at the Modergam encounter site, while four were recovered from Chinnigam on Sunday.

The twin encounters in the Kulgam district began on Saturday.

Two army soldiers, including an elite para commando, lost their lives during the operations, as stated by officials.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain described the neutralisation of such a large number of terrorists as a major achievement.

"Undoubtedly, this is a significant milestone in efforts to strengthen the security environment. These successes are meaningful both substantively and in terms of messaging," he said.

Swain suggested that the success of these operations indicates that efforts to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir are progressing effectively.

"This shows the security architecture and public involvement is yielding valuable human intelligence, and this fight against terror will be taken to its logical conclusion," he added.

