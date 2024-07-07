Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Additional Legal Meetings Amid Excise Scam Case

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the Delhi Excise scam case, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking additional meetings with his lawyers. Previously denied by a trial court, Kejriwal argues that his numerous legal challenges necessitate extra consultations. Both his arrest and bail pleas are currently pending review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 15:43 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Additional Legal Meetings Amid Excise Scam Case
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court will hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea on Monday, concerning additional meetings with his legal team amidst the ongoing Delhi Excise scam case.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna will preside over the hearing, following Kejriwal's challenge to a trial court's rejection of his request for two extra weekly lawyer meetings via video conferencing.

Kejriwal, who is cited in approximately 30 litigations nationally, argues that the right to a fair trial necessitates additional legal consultations. The trial court's earlier denial stated insufficient grounds for extra meetings. His requests for arrest quash and bail in the scam are also under high court consideration.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024