Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Additional Legal Meetings Amid Excise Scam Case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the Delhi Excise scam case, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking additional meetings with his lawyers. Previously denied by a trial court, Kejriwal argues that his numerous legal challenges necessitate extra consultations. Both his arrest and bail pleas are currently pending review.
The Delhi High Court will hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea on Monday, concerning additional meetings with his legal team amidst the ongoing Delhi Excise scam case.
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna will preside over the hearing, following Kejriwal's challenge to a trial court's rejection of his request for two extra weekly lawyer meetings via video conferencing.
Kejriwal, who is cited in approximately 30 litigations nationally, argues that the right to a fair trial necessitates additional legal consultations. The trial court's earlier denial stated insufficient grounds for extra meetings. His requests for arrest quash and bail in the scam are also under high court consideration.
