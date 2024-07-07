Left Menu

Madras High Court Permits Burial of Slain Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Armstrong in Tiruvallur

The Madras High Court held a special session to approve the plea of the deceased Tamil Nadu BSP president Armstrong's wife to bury his body. They decided on Tiruvallur as the burial location due to objection from the government concerning the party office's residential location.

The Madras High Court convened a special sitting on Sunday to address the burial plea of slain Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong. His wife sought permission to bury him at the party office, but the court ruled for Tiruvallur district instead.

The government opposed the plea, pointing out that the office is in a residential area. Armstrong, the 52-year-old chief of the state unit of the Mayawati-led BSP, was murdered on Friday by unidentified assailants.

The case was heard by Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan, who initially faced government objections due to the residential nature of the area. Eventually, the government agreed to a burial site in Pothur, Tiruvallur, a land belonging to Armstrong's relative, and issued the necessary orders. The petitioner accepted this proposal, and the judge directed for a peaceful funeral procession with police security.

