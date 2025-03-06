UP govt failed to use funds for welfare of underprivileged: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of ''failing'' to use funds for welfare of the underprivileged.

Speaking at a select press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of ''failing'' to provide basic amenities such as education, healthcare, roads, electricity, and water, despite the state being touted as the ''growth engine'' of the country.

''The poor condition of these essential services is no secret. The Uttar Pradesh government, like the Centre, has no shortage of funds, but its failure to use them for the welfare of the underprivileged is deeply concerning,'' she said.

Mayawati also accused the BJP of following the same governance model as the Congress, saying that regional parties ruling other states are adopting a similar approach.

''The BJP, like the Congress, has made crucial welfare schemes ineffective. The Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Grameen Samagra Vikas Yojna (comprehensive village development scheme), which was started by our government to uplift rural families, has been rendered inactive by successive Congress, SP, and now BJP governments,'' she alleged.

''The government's economic policies and budgetary claims largely benefit a handful of wealthy capitalists. Instead of making the rich richer, the government should focus on eradicating poverty, unemployment, and backwardness among the nearly 125 crore common citizens of this country.'' Highlighting her party's track record, Mayawati asserted that the BSP had implemented ''real'' social and economic reforms during its four terms in power in Uttar Pradesh.

''Our government worked at the grassroots level to bring social transformation and economic empowerment. Unlike the current administration, we ensured sufficient funding to provide 17 essential facilities to rural areas, significantly improving people's lives,'' she said.

She reaffirmed the BSP's commitment to Ambedkarite principles and pledged to continue fighting for the rights of the marginalised.

