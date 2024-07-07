Left Menu

Rescue Operation at Goa's Pali Waterfall as Sudden Deluge Strands Tourists

Around 50 people were rescued from the Pali waterfall in Goa's Sattari taluka, while 30 remain stranded. Heavy downpours caused the water level to rise suddenly, catching tourists off guard. Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal reported that the rescue operation involves personnel from Fire and Emergency Services.

Updated: 07-07-2024 16:31 IST
Around 50 people were rescued while 30 were still stuck at Pali waterfall in Goa's Sattari taluka on Sunday after the water level suddenly rose amid heavy downpours, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal said a rescue operation is currently underway at the waterfall with the help of personnel from Fire and Emergency Services.

Being a Sunday, the waterfall witnessed a huge rush in the morning. One has to cross a river to access this scenic place. Amid heavy rains, the flow of water at the waterfall suddenly increased, catching the monsoon revellers off guard. Meanwhile, the river also swelled up, trapping them, the official said. Kaushal said 50 people have been rescued so far.

"Another 30 people were still stranded at the waterfall. The rescue operation is going on," he said.

