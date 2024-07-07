Left Menu

Timely Arrest Averts Crisis After Temple Vandalized in Jammu

A temple on the outskirts of Jammu was vandalized, but timely police action led to the arrest of the suspect, Arjun Sharma, within hours. Sharma confessed to committing the act due to alleged black magic practices. Authorities praised the public's calm reaction and emphasized the importance of measured responses on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-07-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:38 IST
Timely Arrest Averts Crisis After Temple Vandalized in Jammu
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A temple was vandalized on the outskirts of Jammu, police reported Sunday, adding that the suspect was arrested promptly.

The alleged perpetrator, Arjun Sharma, claimed he committed the act due to frustrations over black magic practices at the temple, according to officials. Sharma confessed to his involvement before a magistrate, police said.

Jammu (Rural) Superintendent of Police Brijesh Sharma announced the arrest, noting that it prevented potential tensions in the community.

This incident follows a similar act of vandalism at a place of worship in Reasi district recently, where police detained suspects for questioning.

An FIR was lodged after complaints of desecration and arson at the temple. A police team, including Forensic Science Laboratory experts and sniffer dogs, quickly investigated, leading to the arrest of four suspects based on CCTV evidence.

Officials urged the public to await official police statements before making any conclusions on social media. Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana commended the police for their swift action.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024