Timely Arrest Averts Crisis After Temple Vandalized in Jammu
A temple on the outskirts of Jammu was vandalized, but timely police action led to the arrest of the suspect, Arjun Sharma, within hours. Sharma confessed to committing the act due to alleged black magic practices. Authorities praised the public's calm reaction and emphasized the importance of measured responses on social media.
A temple was vandalized on the outskirts of Jammu, police reported Sunday, adding that the suspect was arrested promptly.
The alleged perpetrator, Arjun Sharma, claimed he committed the act due to frustrations over black magic practices at the temple, according to officials. Sharma confessed to his involvement before a magistrate, police said.
Jammu (Rural) Superintendent of Police Brijesh Sharma announced the arrest, noting that it prevented potential tensions in the community.
This incident follows a similar act of vandalism at a place of worship in Reasi district recently, where police detained suspects for questioning.
An FIR was lodged after complaints of desecration and arson at the temple. A police team, including Forensic Science Laboratory experts and sniffer dogs, quickly investigated, leading to the arrest of four suspects based on CCTV evidence.
Officials urged the public to await official police statements before making any conclusions on social media. Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana commended the police for their swift action.
