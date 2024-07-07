High-Tech Heist: Modern-Day Cheque Cloning Scandal Uncovered

In a modern twist to a classic con, a 10-member gang in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for cloning cheques and swindling crores of rupees. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar revealed that the gang, much like the character Frank Abagnale Jr. from the 2002 film ''Catch Me If You Can'', used sophisticated techniques to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The gang meticulously orchestrated their scheme by stealing chequebooks ordered by customers before they reached their intended recipients. They then altered the details using chemicals and printed new information, all while forging the necessary signatures. Their operation was highly organized, with members working in specific teams named akin to corporate structures.

Key to their success was acquiring ''know your customer'' details and using forged documents to obtain SIM cards. These SIM cards allowed them to intercept bank communications and finalize fraudulent fund transfers. They then layered the stolen funds across various accounts and invested them to make recovery difficult. The gang has now been sent to judicial custody, with significant incriminating materials seized during their arrest.

