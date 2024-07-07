Nigerian National Shot Dead in Outer Delhi

A 40-year-old Nigerian national was shot dead by two men in the Nilothi Extension area of outer Delhi, police reported on Sunday.

Identified as Sunday Ernest Morah, the victim lived in the Chandra Vihar area. The fatal incident occurred outside a garment shop.

"A PCR call was received at 9.54 pm on Saturday regarding a man being shot at in the Nilothi Extension area. A police team immediately reached the spot, and it was informed that the injured had been taken to the hospital," a senior police officer disclosed.

The forensic team examined the crime scene, and an FIR was lodged following a complaint. The victim fled into the shop for safety and was attacked by two people with firearms, sustaining three bullet injuries. Despite being rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Morah succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

The FIR has been updated to include a section for murder, and further investigations are ongoing.

