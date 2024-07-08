Viktor Orban's Controversial Peace Mission: From Putin to Xi Jinping

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Beijing on Monday following discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a potential peace deal for Ukraine, a move that has stirred discontent among some EU leaders.

Using his X account, Orban described his journey as 'Peace Mission 3.0.' His arrival in China was reported by Chinese state media, highlighting China's efforts to gather international support for a six-point peace plan issued alongside Brazil in May. Orban's Beijing visit follows meetings with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv and President Putin in the Kremlin, eliciting a strong rebuke from his allies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized Orban's meeting with Putin, emphasizing that 'appeasement will not stop Putin.' Now in China, Orban is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guest house in Beijing.

Orban's press chief, Bertalan Havasi, stated to Hungarian state news agency MTI that the Prime Minister's peace mission is ongoing. Orban, an outspoken critic of Western military aid to Ukraine, is known for his close ties with both Xi and Putin.

Contrary to other EU nations moving away from dependency on China, Hungary has become a significant trade and investment partner for the country. Orban's visit to China occurs just days before a NATO summit set to discuss further support for Ukraine and the imposition of EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports.

