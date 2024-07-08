Curfew Imposed in Alice Springs Following Violent Incidents

Australia has imposed a three-night curfew in Alice Springs following a series of violent incidents, including an alleged assault on four off-duty police officers. Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy stated that the town has seen 'significant harm and civil disturbances' over the past 72 hours.

The police officers were attacked while walking home, and it is unclear if their assailants recognized them. The curfew, effective from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, was implemented under new laws introduced in May, giving the police commissioner the authority to enforce lockdowns for up to three days and request extensions if needed.

Murphy mentioned that he would provide written reasons if an extension is required. In March, a two-week youth curfew was imposed in Alice Springs following a large brawl involving 150 people. Community leaders have identified alcohol abuse as a significant contributor to the violence. Alice Springs, a well-known outback tourist destination around 2,000 km northwest of Sydney, is also the gateway to the famous Uluru rock formation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)