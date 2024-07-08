Left Menu

Curfew Enforced in Alice Springs Following Violent Incidents

In response to recent violence, including the assault of four off-duty police officers, Australian authorities have imposed a three-night curfew in Alice Springs. The curfew aims to curb further disturbances. The town has a history of violence linked to alcohol abuse. Commissioner Michael Murphy and Chief Minister Eva Lawler actively addressed the situation.

08-07-2024
Authorities in Alice Springs have implemented a three-night curfew following several violent incidents, including an attack on four off-duty police officers. Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy cited 'significant harm and civil disturbances' over the last 72 hours as the reason for the curfew, which will last from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time.

The off-duty officers were assaulted while walking home, though it remains unclear if the assailants recognized them as police. Under new legislation introduced in May, the commissioner can impose a lockdown for three days and request an extension if necessary. 'If I believe an extension is required, I will put that in writing,' Murphy explained.

In March, a two-week youth curfew was declared after a mass brawl involving 150 people. Chief Minister Eva Lawler stated that the recent violence in Alice Springs is 'unacceptable' and emphasized that the curfew provides police with additional powers to manage the situation. Lawler highlighted that curfew legislation was introduced precisely for circumstances like these.

