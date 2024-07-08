Left Menu

Major Police Reshuffle in Tamil Nadu: Sandeep Rai Rathore Replaced by A Arun as Chennai Commissioner

The Tamil Nadu government has reassigned Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, to the Police Training College, Chennai. A. Arun, currently the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order, takes over the position. This senior IPS officers reshuffle follows the recent murder of BSP leader K Armstrong.

Sandeep Rai Rathore
  India
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has executed a significant reshuffle in its police force by transferring Sandeep Rai Rathore from his position as Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai. Rathore will now serve as the DGP at the Police Training College in Chennai.

Senior IPS officer A Arun, currently serving as the ADGP for Law and Order, has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Greater Chennai. This change is part of a broader strategy to tighten law enforcement in the region.

The reshuffle follows the brutal murder of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K Armstrong by armed assailants last week, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

