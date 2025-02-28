Left Menu

Major IPS Officers' Reshuffle in Maharashtra: Key Appointments and Promotions

The Maharashtra government has announced a significant reshuffle involving the transfer and promotion of 11 IPS officers. Notable changes include ADG Nikhil Gupta's appointment as ADG (Law and Order) and ADG Suresh Mekhla's posting to the Economic Offences Wing. Yashasvi Yadav and others also received promotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:52 IST
In a substantial reshuffle, the Maharashtra government ordered the transfer and promotion of 11 high-ranking IPS officers. Among the prominent changes, Nikhil Gupta has been appointed as ADG for Law and Order, and Suresh Mekhla is now leading the Economic Offences Wing as ADG.

Yashasvi Yadav, previously Maharashtra Cyber's Special Inspector General, has been promoted to ADG while retaining his current position. Other notable promotions include Suhas Warke to ADG Prisons and Aswathi Dorje, who retains her role as ADG for Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children.

Additionally, Chhering Dorje will now serve as ADG of Special Operations, and KMM Prasanna has transitioned to ADG of Administration. Changes also involve Manoj Kumar Sharma, now IGP for Law and Order, and other key appointments in Pune.

