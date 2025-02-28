Major IPS Officers' Reshuffle in Maharashtra: Key Appointments and Promotions

In a substantial reshuffle, the Maharashtra government ordered the transfer and promotion of 11 high-ranking IPS officers. Among the prominent changes, Nikhil Gupta has been appointed as ADG for Law and Order, and Suresh Mekhla is now leading the Economic Offences Wing as ADG.

Yashasvi Yadav, previously Maharashtra Cyber's Special Inspector General, has been promoted to ADG while retaining his current position. Other notable promotions include Suhas Warke to ADG Prisons and Aswathi Dorje, who retains her role as ADG for Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children.

Additionally, Chhering Dorje will now serve as ADG of Special Operations, and KMM Prasanna has transitioned to ADG of Administration. Changes also involve Manoj Kumar Sharma, now IGP for Law and Order, and other key appointments in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)