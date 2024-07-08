Left Menu

Russia's Daytime Missile Assault Devastates Ukrainian Cities

Russia launched a rare daytime missile barrage on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least 20 people and damaging crucial infrastructure, including a key children's hospital. The assault saw over 40 missiles fired, resulting in significant casualties and infrastructure damage across various locations.

Updated: 08-07-2024 15:05 IST
In an aggressive daytime assault, Russia launched a barrage of over 40 missiles on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least 20 people.

The strike targeted key infrastructure, including a crucial children's hospital in Kyiv. President Zelenskiy condemned the attack, urging global action to end the strikes. In Kyiv, seven people were killed, and at least 25 were wounded. In Kryviy Rih, Zelenskiy's hometown, 10 people died and 31 were injured. Pokrovsk also reported fatalities and significant damage.

Parents at the children's hospital were seen dazed and sobbing, trying to protect their children amid the chaos. The attack coincided with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's unexpected visit to Beijing to discuss a potential Ukraine peace deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kyiv Mayor Klitschko described the assault as one of the heaviest since the invasion began in February 2022.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

