Russia's Daytime Missile Assault Devastates Ukrainian Cities
Russia launched a rare daytime missile barrage on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least 20 people and damaging crucial infrastructure, including a key children's hospital. The assault saw over 40 missiles fired, resulting in significant casualties and infrastructure damage across various locations.
In an aggressive daytime assault, Russia launched a barrage of over 40 missiles on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least 20 people.
The strike targeted key infrastructure, including a crucial children's hospital in Kyiv. President Zelenskiy condemned the attack, urging global action to end the strikes. In Kyiv, seven people were killed, and at least 25 were wounded. In Kryviy Rih, Zelenskiy's hometown, 10 people died and 31 were injured. Pokrovsk also reported fatalities and significant damage.
Parents at the children's hospital were seen dazed and sobbing, trying to protect their children amid the chaos. The attack coincided with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's unexpected visit to Beijing to discuss a potential Ukraine peace deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kyiv Mayor Klitschko described the assault as one of the heaviest since the invasion began in February 2022.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Air Assault on Kyiv Sparks Defense Response
Kyiv Region Struck by Russian Missile Attack: Two Injured, Multiple Buildings Damaged
Tragic Russian Strikes on Kharkiv: Casualties and Destruction
Tragic Missile Attack in Pokrovsk: Casualties and Devastation Reported
Tensions Rise: U.S. and Kyiv Blamed for Sevastopol Missile Attack