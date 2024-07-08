Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: Full Military Honours for Lance Naik Pradeep Nain

Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, a para commando who was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, was given a funeral with full military honours in his native village in Haryana's Jind district. The ceremony was attended by numerous mourners, including Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, killed in action in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village in Haryana's Jind district on Monday.

Numerous mourners gathered to pay their last respects to the martyr.

Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta was present as the remains of the 27-year-old para commando were consigned to flames.

The soldier's family—his parents, sister, and wife—were inconsolable after receiving the devastating news of his martyrdom.

Six terrorists were killed, and two soldiers, including an elite para commando, laid down their lives in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, which began on Saturday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

