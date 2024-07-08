Honoring a Hero: Full Military Honours for Lance Naik Pradeep Nain

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, killed in action in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village in Haryana's Jind district on Monday.

Numerous mourners gathered to pay their last respects to the martyr.

Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta was present as the remains of the 27-year-old para commando were consigned to flames.

The soldier's family—his parents, sister, and wife—were inconsolable after receiving the devastating news of his martyrdom.

Six terrorists were killed, and two soldiers, including an elite para commando, laid down their lives in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, which began on Saturday.

