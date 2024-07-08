BRS Leader K Kavitha Seeks Default Bail in Delhi Excise Scam Case

BRS leader K Kavitha on Monday approached a Delhi Court seeking 'default' bail in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja sought the CBI's stand on the bail application which claimed that Kavitha should be granted 'default bail' as the investigating agency filed an 'incomplete chargesheet' within the stipulated time of 60 days.

The trial court also reserved order on the point of taking cognizance of the third chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

While the bail application was listed for further consideration on July 12, the trial court said it will pronounce order on the point of cognizance on July 15.

