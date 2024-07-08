Chandra Shekhar Azad Blames Authorities for Hathras Stampede, Demands Higher Compensation
Azad Samaj Party Chief, Chandra Shekhar Azad, has held Surajpal and authorities responsible for the July 2 Hathras stampede. He demands higher compensation for victims' families and criticizes the lack of hospital facilities. Azad also urges people to avoid placing blind faith in preachers.
Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Monday addressed the July 2 Hathras stampede, holding Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba accountable, along with the district police, administration, and the UP government.
Azad called for increasing the compensation to Rs 25 lakh for the families of the 121 deceased victims. He also criticized the lack of adequate facilities in hospitals, urging the government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure proper victim count and compensate accordingly.
Azad emphasized the need for Surajpal to contribute Rs 1 crore to the victims, given his financial capability. He warned the public against blind faith in preachers and highlighted the government's failure to manage the overcrowded event.
